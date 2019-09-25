A woman was shot and killed in Buckhead early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Roswell Court Condos off Lakeland Drive NE.

Capt. Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the unidentified woman was shot outside of the unit.

Authorities said they are speaking with witnesses on the scene to learn more about the shooting. They don't know much at this time, but witnesses said a man was seen leaving the condo.

