Woman shot by man she knows drives herself to hospital, police say

It happened in the 1900 block of Ezra Church Drive.

ATLANTA — A woman drove herself to the hospital after she was shot early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Police say that around 4:23 a.m., a woman was shot in the 1600 block of Ezra Church Drive. Atlanta police officers had responded to 911 calls that reported gunfire in that area and found several shell casings at the scene.

A short time later, police say that the victim had already arrived by private car to a local hospital. She had driven herself despite being injured. Police said she was alert, conscious, and breathing.

During APD's preliminary investigation they found out the victim was shot by a male she knows. She and the suspect's identity were not released.