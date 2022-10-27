Woman shot by stray bullet while driving in Lithonia, police say

The woman felt a pain in her side after she heard gunshots while driving down Redan Road.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is recovering after getting shot in her car after gunfire went off in Lithonia, according to DeKalb County Police.

Officers are investigating after they were called to an area along South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road around 9:45 p.m. Thursday near the post office and library. That's where they found a woman believed to be in her 30s shot, police said.

According to investigators, she was driving down Redan Road when she heard several gunshots. Moments later, she felt pain in her side. She was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance. Police said she has non-life-threatening injuries.

Homicide assault detectives with the DeKalb County Police Department are taking over the case and following up with the investigation.