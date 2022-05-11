Woman shot during attempted carjacking in Atlanta

Police said there were two men involved.

ATLANTA — A woman is in the hospital after being shot during an attempted carjacking; Atlanta police said they are still searching for the suspects.

It happed on Saturday around 2:18 a.m. APD officer said they were dispatched to 2295 Brooks Ave NW, which is the address of Grater Horizon Church. Officers with the department were told that someone had been shot in the area.

Police said they found a woman who'd been shot and was able to get her to the hospital for treatment. The department said she was in stable condition.

Their initial investigation stated that while the woman was at a stop light, two men demanded she give them the car. Police reported that the men were armed.