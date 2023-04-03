Woman shot near DeKalb gas station; police say person cut her off, pulled out handgun

Police said she was taken to the hospital, and her injuries were not serious or fatal.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot near a gas station by a person she knew in the early morning hours in DeKalb County, according to the police department on Saturday.

Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department were dispatched to the 2500 block of Columbia Drive near an Exxon gas station after receiving reports of a person being shot.

When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman who had been shot. She told them that while she was driving, someone she knew cut her off and then fired a gun at her. Police said she was taken to the hospital, and her injuries were not severe or fatal.

The Homicide Assault detectives with the DeKalb County Police Department were notified and immediately arrived on the scene to investigate. DeKalb Police haven't provided any other information about the suspect or motive at this time.