Woman shot in Atlanta movie theater, police say

Police don't yet have any suspect information.

ATLANTA — A woman is recovering after police say she was shot in the shoulder while at a movie theater on Saturday evening.

Atlanta Police spokesperson Steve Avery confirmed that the victim was shot in the shoulder at AMC Camp Creek 14 on Princeton Lakes Parkway off of Camp Creek Parkway. The call came in just after 9 p.m and officers were dispatched roughly one minute later.

Avery said the woman was "alert, conscious and breathing" after the shooting. No suspect description or details surrounding the shooting have been released.