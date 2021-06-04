Woman shot in neck in South Fulton dies of injury

The incident happened early Thursday morning.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A woman who was shot in the neck on Thursday in the city of South Fulton died, police said.

The City of South Fulton Police Department has not yet identified the victim, pending notification of her family.

According to the department, officers responded to Flat Shoals Road and El Caudillo Court on Thursday to a call of a person down in the roadway.

"Units arrived and found a female in the roadway suffering from a possible gunshot wound to the neck," a police statement said.

She had been transported to the hospital, but succumbed to her wound.