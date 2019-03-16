SOUTH FULTON, Ga. -- Police in South Fulton are investigating after a woman was shot Friday afternoon.

South Fulton Police Major Shelia Rogers said the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Pinetree Trail and that the victim is conscious and alert despite her gunshot wound to the shoulder area.

The victim has since been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and a suspect in the shooting arrested. Police haven't released a possible motive in the crime but said that the investigation is still ongoing.

