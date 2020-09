It happened overnight off Bennett Street around 2 a.m.

ATLANTA — A woman was shot in the stomach after a dispute inside of Zari Lounge early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened overnight off of Bennett Street in Buckhead at around 2 a.m.

42-year-old Katesha Tyner was shot shortly after she and her brother got into a brief argument with another person inside of the club, according to authorities.