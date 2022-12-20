Police: Woman shot, injured on Cheshire Bridge Road

Officers said she was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

ATLANTA — A woman was shot on Cheshire Bridge Road early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers said she was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

The location where she was shot is not far from the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and appears to be outside an antique and furniture store.

At this time there is no word on a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.