Woman shot inside Atlanta apartment, person of interest detained, police say

There is no word yet on the victim's condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — A woman was shot inside her apartment complex overnight, according to Atlanta Police.

They add that it happened at the Apex Apartments on Huff Road.

Police also said that a person of interest was detained there.

The woman who was shot was taken to the hospital; however, there is no word yet on her condition.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.