Woman shot inside Atlanta apartment, person of interest detained, police say

ATLANTA — A woman was shot inside her apartment complex overnight, according to Atlanta Police.
They add that it happened at the Apex Apartments on Huff Road.
Police also said that a person of interest was detained there.
The woman who was shot was taken to the hospital; however, there is no word yet on her condition.
