Woman shot inside her car in downtown Atlanta, APD says

Investigators said shots were fired in the area and she was struck while inside her car.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a woman was shot inside her car in downtown Atlanta Saturday night.

APD said she was shot at 92 Baker St NW around 11 p.m. She was transported to the hospital alert, conscious and breathing, according to police.

Investigators said shots were fired in the area and she was struck while inside her car. Another man inside her car was grazed by a bullet and refused medical treatment, APD said.