Woman shot and killed after argument over eviction at northwest Atlanta home, police say

It happened in the Grove Park neighborhood not far from Westside Reservoir Park.

ATLANTA — A woman was shot and killed Saturday afternoon after an argument over an eviction escalated to gunfire at a northwest Atlanta home, police said.

The shooting happened at 941 Margaret Place in the Grove Park neighborhood not far from Westside Reservoir Park just after noon.

Atlanta Police said the woman was involved in an argument with someone who they believe knew regarding an eviction. The person then shot the woman; she was rushed to the hospital where medical staff tried to perform lifesaving efforts before she died.

That person has now been identified by police homicide detectives as a person of interest in the shooting.

Atlanta Police are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.