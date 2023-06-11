Woman shot, killed near DeKalb County food mart

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead after a shooting near a food mart on Holcombe Road Saturday night, according to DeKalb County Police.
They add that the incident happened just before 7 p.m.
Once on the scene, officers found the 27-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a nearby hospital but ultimately didn't survive.
Right now, details are limited but police believe she was shot while exiting the store. There is no word yet on a suspect or motive.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.