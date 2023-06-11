Woman shot, killed near DeKalb County food mart

This happened Saturday night on Holcombe Road.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead after a shooting near a food mart on Holcombe Road Saturday night, according to DeKalb County Police.

They add that the incident happened just before 7 p.m.

Once on the scene, officers found the 27-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a nearby hospital but ultimately didn't survive.

Right now, details are limited but police believe she was shot while exiting the store. There is no word yet on a suspect or motive.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.