Woman shot, killed at East Point recording studio, police say

ATLANTA — A woman was shot and killed at an East Point recording studio on Friday, according to police.

Officers with East Point Police responded to the studio on Nabell Ave in regard to a person shot.

Once there, they said they saw a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers added that she was transported to a hospital - though did not specify which - and later died.

Police said they believe the woman knew the shooter and the investigation is ongoing.