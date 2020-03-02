ATLANTA — A woman who was shot by a woman during an argument at an Atlanta Super Bowl party has died, police said Monday morning.

The victim, who has not been identified, was shot at a party on Fairburn Road around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Atlanta Police say they arrested 26-year-old Rochel Facey. She is being held at the Fulton County Jail.

Investigators said it appeared an argument led to the shooting. They are still working to determine the exact circumstances of what happened.

The victim had been shot in the torso, police said.

Facey has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.

"Additional charges are anticipated," Atlanta Police said.

