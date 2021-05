It happened early Sunday morning off Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta, they said.

ATLANTA — Police said a woman was shot while in a vehicle by a man she knows early Sunday morning in southeast Atlanta.

It happened at around 12:40 a.m. when officers were dispatched to 1326 Moreland Avenue SE in reference to shots being fired at a vehicle.

Officers located evidence of gunfire in the parking lot, however, they were told a victim was taken to Grady alert, conscious and breathing, they said.