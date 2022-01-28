Woman shot multiple times in Clayton County drive-by shooting dies days later, police say

Police said they don't believe the shooting was random.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who was shot several times in a Clayton County drive-by shooting has died days later.

According to a spokesperson with the Clayton County Police Department, Kasha Newton died late Thursday shortly before midnight.

A previous statement from the police department said officers found the 55-year-old lying between several cars in a driveway on Waggoner Place in Rex just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Newton was shot multiple times, police said.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but police said she later died.

At the time, investigators said there were still no arrests in connection to the deadly shooting, but officials told 11Alive's Dawn White on Friday they don't believe the shooting was random.