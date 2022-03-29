Woman found with 'multiple gun shot wounds' in Newnan, police say

Police said she was taken to Grady Hospital by airlift.

NEWNAN, Ga. — The Newnan Police Department found a woman shot on Tuesday morning, they said in an email to 11Alive.

Police said the woman was shot multiple times at 90 West Washington St. She was airlifted to Grady Hospital, NDP said.

The department did not say if an arrest was made or provide suspect information. The victim's name was not released either.

