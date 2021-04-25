Woman nearly hit by car, then is shot at in southwest Atlanta, police say

It happened just before 6 a.m. Sunday, Atlanta Police said, off Cushman Circle in southwest Atlanta.

ATLANTA — A woman told police she was walking along the street when a car drove by nearly hitting her. She said the person inside that same car fired a gun at her, striking her in the leg.

The vehicle is described as a Black Chevrolet and police did not release any further information about a suspect.

The victim was transported to Grady Hospital where she is said to be stable; however, her exact condition was not known.