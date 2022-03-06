Woman shot at southeast Atlanta McDonald's, police say

The shooting happed at the McDonald's on Moreland Avenue.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting at a McDonald's Friday evening that hurt one person.

The shooting happened at the fast-food restaurant's location at 443 Moreland Ave SE, not far from the Brownwood Park Recreation Center.

One woman was shot, according to the department, but they did not have any information on the suspect.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital; her condition is unknown.

No information was released from the department about the events leading up to the shooting.