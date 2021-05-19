Woman shot twice outside her home in Hunter Hills neighborhood

The woman was said to be outside talking to her son when she was shot. Police are not sure if she or her son were targeted, or if it was random.

ATLANTA — A woman was shot twice outside her home in Atlanta's Hunter Hills neighborhood early Wednesday morning, police said.

According to Atlanta Police, the woman was shot outside her home on Joseph E. Boone Blvd. while she was talking with her son. Police do not know if the woman or her son were targeted, or if it was random.

They said a burgundy SUV drove by and fired at least seven rounds, striking the woman twice. She was hit in the leg and buttocks, and taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition.