ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a woman is recovering at Grady Hospital after she was shot in the leg while in downtown Atlanta early Sunday afternoon.

According to Atlanta Police Sgt. John Chafee, officers responded to 45 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd, N.W., after receiving a person shot call.

When they arrived, Chafee said officers could not locate the victim.

They later discovered the victim had been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle.

Investigators met with the victim in the emergency room at Grady and discovered she had received the gunshot wound.

They said the woman is in stable condition, and are presently working to determine the circumstances behind the shooting.

