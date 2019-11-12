ATLANTA — Authorities have released new details in a City of South Fulton woman's near- death encounter.

Authorities said a woman was stabbed multiple times in a moving rideshare vehicle before she was forced to jump out into oncoming traffic to escape. Police said during that process she was hit by another car.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Butner Road near Fair Ridge, according to police.

The woman was riding in the rideshare with someone else when the altercation occurred and the suspect began stabbing the victim.

The driver of the rideshare service and the car involved in the wreck both stopped after the incident.

The woman was originally taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but now police said she is in stable condition.

Authorities said the suspect ran away from the scene before police arrived but they are working to locate the individual.

