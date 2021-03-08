Woman struck 'several times' in attack while on trail in Decatur

A man assaulted a woman, striking her "several times" before she was able to run away and escape.

DECATUR, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a woman was attacked while on a trail in Decatur on Sunday.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the assault happened around 10:45 a.m. on North Carter Road in Decatur.

Police say the victim reports that she was on the trail when a man asked for her help with something. After assisting him, the man assaulted her, striking the woman "several times" before she was able to run away and escape.

The suspect allegedly fled, heading toward Columbia Drive on a bike. The woman was not severely injured and declined medical attention, according to police.

Right now, detectives have not identified a suspect in the incident. Police said the man is described as being a Black man with a slim muscular build. He reportedly was shirtless and only wore black shorts and a green fanny pack at the time of the attack.