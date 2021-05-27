Woman tells Clayton County Police she accidentally shot, killed husband during argument

The incident happened early Thursday morning.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman told police in Clayton County that she accidentally shot and killed her husband during an argument early Thursday morning.

Clayton County Police said they responded to a location on River Road in Jonesboro shortly after midnight. A police statement said that while officers were on their way to the scene, the woman told 911 dispatch she had "been in an argument with her husband, and she accidentally shot him."

Police said they found the man dead in the master bedroom of the home.

According to a police statement, the woman told detectives that an argument escalated and that, "she picked up the handgun and followed her husband, shooting him until he didn't move."

The wife has been charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.