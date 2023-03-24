Woman arrested on charges of disposing Georgia man's body in Baton Rouge, police say

Detectives are still searching for a second woman connected to Nathan Millard's death, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BATON ROUGE, La. — A woman wanted in connection to the death and disappearance of a Georgia man found dead in Baton Rouge was arrested on Friday, police said.

Tiffany Ann Guidry had an active warrant out for her arrest for unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution and failure to seek assistance regarding Nathan Millard's disappearance.

Guidry was taken into custody after an anonymous tip from a "concerned citizen," police said. She was approached by police and arrested just south of downtown Baton Rouge.

She was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the same charges she was wanted for, according to police.

Detectives are still actively searching for Tabbetha Barner, another woman wanted in connection to Millard's disappearance. She has a warrant out for her arrest on charges of prostitution and failure to seek assistance.

Millard, the man from Covington who went missing on a work trip in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was found dead with his body rolled up in a carpet covered in plastic, according to authorities.