Woman used dating app to set up violent robbery, Clayton County Police say

The victim has since been hospitalized and two people have been arrested.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police say a man is in the hospital after being tricked by a woman allegedly using a dating app to scout homes for robbery.

DeKalb Police said that they were called to the 2000 block of Hartford Drive in reference to a person shot on Friday. Investigators soon learned that one offender, Tajia Bridges, allegedly found her victim on a dating app and met him at home.

"While at the victim's home she observed a large amount of cash in his possession so she contacted her friends to rob the victim," the police department said in a statement.

Police said men came to the house to rob the victim as Bridges left. In the process of the attempted robbery, the victim and one of the male suspects, Jyqwavous Whitaker, was injured.

Both Bridges and Whitaker have been arrested since the incident. Whitaker faces a charge of aggravated assault and Bridges a charge of armed robbery.