Crime

Woman who was one of last people to interact with Rossana Delgado wanted for murder

The GBI said they don't know where Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez-Ramirez is, but they believe the 28-year-old could be in Mexico with at least one other suspect.

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who authorities said was one of the last people to interact with a Georgia mother of two before she disappeared is wanted in connection with her death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a murder warrant has been issued for Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez-Ramirez for her alleged involvement in the murder of Rossana Delgado.  

The GBI said they don't know where Rodriguez-Ramirez is, but they believe the 28-year-old could be in Mexico with at least one other suspect, Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez.  

Authorities said she is the same woman seen in a video from a month ago with Delgado at the Ross and Mercado Fresco. Back in April, GBI released the video in hopes to locate the woman, who has now been identified as Rodriguez-Ramirez.

The GBI reported that the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office had discovered the body of Delgado of Bethlehem, Georgia on April 20 around 7 a.m. while checking a home in Cherry Log.  

She had been reported missing just days earlier by her husband when she didn't return home from her job as a taxi driver.

Credit: Provided
Rossana Delgado

Previously, the GBI announced that with the help of U.S. Homeland Security Investigations along with authorities in Mexico, they were able to coordinate the arrests of 30-year-old Megan Colone and 26-year-old Oscar Manuel Garcia. Police also arrested 25-year-old Juan Antonio Vega, who was with Garcia. 

Calvin Harvard of Covington, 28, was also arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property.

Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Suspects in death of Rossana Delgado: Oscar Manuel Garcia, left, Megan Alyssa Colone, Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez and Juan Ayala-Rodriguez

The search now continues in the search for two other suspects, Juan Ayala-Rodriguez and Barbosa-Juarez.  

GBI said additional charges are anticipated. 

Credit: GBI
Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez-Ramirez

