Woman who was one of last people to interact with Rossana Delgado wanted for murder

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who authorities said was one of the last people to interact with a Georgia mother of two before she disappeared is wanted in connection with her death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a murder warrant has been issued for Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez-Ramirez for her alleged involvement in the murder of Rossana Delgado.

The GBI said they don't know where Rodriguez-Ramirez is, but they believe the 28-year-old could be in Mexico with at least one other suspect, Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez.

Authorities said she is the same woman seen in a video from a month ago with Delgado at the Ross and Mercado Fresco. Back in April, GBI released the video in hopes to locate the woman, who has now been identified as Rodriguez-Ramirez.

The GBI is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying & locating the woman in this video. The woman is one of the last people to interact with the victim, Rossana Delgado. This video is from April 16, 2021. pic.twitter.com/vHfuNHlIvx — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) April 27, 2021

The GBI reported that the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office had discovered the body of Delgado of Bethlehem, Georgia on April 20 around 7 a.m. while checking a home in Cherry Log.

She had been reported missing just days earlier by her husband when she didn't return home from her job as a taxi driver.

Previously, the GBI announced that with the help of U.S. Homeland Security Investigations along with authorities in Mexico, they were able to coordinate the arrests of 30-year-old Megan Colone and 26-year-old Oscar Manuel Garcia. Police also arrested 25-year-old Juan Antonio Vega, who was with Garcia.

Calvin Harvard of Covington, 28, was also arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property.

The search now continues in the search for two other suspects, Juan Ayala-Rodriguez and Barbosa-Juarez.