GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- A Gwinnett woman who claimed her mother committed suicide is now facing charges in her murder.

Gwinnett police said that around 11:30 p.m. on Monday they received a call from 35-year-old Jacquelyn Craft who said that her 65-year-old mother, Evelyn, had committed suicide by stabbing herself.

Police arrived at 3809 Leach Road outside of Snellville to find Evelyn already dead of apparent stab wounds.

Initial investigation suggested that both Jacquelyn and Evelyn lived together at the home. It also suggested that there may have been more to the story that contradicted what the daughter said.

Detectives ended up arresting Jacquelyn in her mother's death. She's since been booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday! (App users click here)

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA