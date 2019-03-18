DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in critical condition following a double shooting off Quail Run shortly before midnight.

The two men are the boyfriend and ex-boyfriend of a woman who lived in the Quail Run home where the original shooting happened, according to Captain A.W. Ford.

Ford said officers got the call around midnight about a domestic dispute and when they arrived to Quail Run they found the woman's boyfriend shot to death. It turns out it was from a shootout with his girlfriends ex-boyfriend. After the shooting, the ex-boyfriend drove to a gas station off Panola Rd. Witnesses called police when they saw his gunshot wounds. The ex-boyfriend was taken to the hospital when DeKalb Police arrived. Officers said that man is in critical condition.

DeKalb officials have not revealed the identities of the two men, but told 11Alive that the man who passed away was in his late 30's and the man fighting for his life is in his early 40's.

The incident is still under investigation.