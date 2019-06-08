AMERICUS, Ga. — Police have confirmed they are investigating a case involving a woman’s viral rant revealing she is HIV positive and listing off the names of men she claims to have given it to.

The woman in the video was identified by Americus Police as Brandi Yakeima Lasiter.

The department said it got several tips about the video on Friday. According to police, one of the men named in the video filed a complaint of “harassing communications” against Lasiter.

“Motherf****** play with me, I told ya, I’m a evil motherf*****,” Lasiter says in the video. “I’m evil as hell. I get real nasty and evil. Yeah.”

They cited Georgia Code 16-5-60, saying it is illegal to knowingly attempt to transmit HIV.

The code makes it a felony and allows for as many as 20 years in prison if a person who knows they are infected with HIV, “knowingly engages in sexual intercourse or submits to any sexual act …. and the HIV infected person does not disclose to the other person the fact of that infected person’s being an HIV infected person prior to that intercourse or sexual act.”

