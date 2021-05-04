Shooting at apartment off of Cheshire Bridge, Lenox roads leaves one dead

Police found the victim in an apartment on Woodland Avenue on Sunday evening.

ATLANTA — Police say one person has died following a shooting at an apartment in northeast Atlanta on Sunday.

Police were called to 1138 Woodland Avenue around 7 p.m. in response to reports of shots fired in the area. Officers arrived to find a man in an apartment dead of a gunshot wound.

Detectives are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and have not yet identified a suspect. The victim's name is also being withheld pending notification of his family.