Shooting at apartment off of Cheshire Bridge, Lenox roads leaves one dead

ATLANTA — Police say one person has died following a shooting at an apartment in northeast Atlanta on Sunday.
Police were called to 1138 Woodland Avenue around 7 p.m. in response to reports of shots fired in the area. Officers arrived to find a man in an apartment dead of a gunshot wound.
Detectives are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and have not yet identified a suspect. The victim's name is also being withheld pending notification of his family.
The location of the shooting, according to maps of the area, is just east of Lenox and Cheshire Bridge roads and south of Lavista Road in Atlanta.