Fight at block party leads to 2 shootings, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Police said Sunday morning that two shootings overnight are related to a fight that broke out at a block party at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta.

The first shooting happened at Woodland Heights II apartments at 2500 Center Street NW. Police said a woman in her 20s was shot once and was taken to Grady Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Police later responded to 1289 Northwest Drive NW where they said a man in his 40s was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He told police he was walking home from a block party and was also taken to Grady Hospital.

Police determined that the two shootings were related and that the shooter, who has been identified, and the victims are "known to each other," they said. They are working to learn what exactly led to the fight.

