Deputies: Authorities search for man who hit Downtown Atlanta pole, almost struck pedestrian while driving 'erratically'

Fulton County deputies said he nearly hit a pedestrian.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several agencies are searching for a man near Downtown Atlanta who drove into a pole trying to escape Fulton County deputies, authorities said.

Deputies with Fulton County said they saw a man "driving erratically" in a gray Hyundai Elantra and that he almost hit a pedestrian. When the deputy tried to pull him over, the driver crashed into a pole near Forsyth Street and Walton Street.

Authorities said said he got out of the car with a handgun and ran. They said he tried to enter a nearby federal building.

He was last seen running towards Woodruff Park and is described as a Black man in his late 20s or early 30s, wearing a red shirt, tan shorts and black boots.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance videos, and agencies from Georgia State University Police, Homeland Security, the Atlanta Police Department and the Fulton County Marshal’s Office are searching for the suspect.