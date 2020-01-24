WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Police in Woodstock said they have arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station.

At about 1:24 a.m. Friday, according to Woodstock Police Officer Brittany Page, officers responded to an armed robbery call from a Circle K station in the 12100 block of Highway 92 in Woodstock.

When the officers arrived, Page said, they found that two men had approached a female who was at the gas pumps and, while brandishing a handgun, demanded her purse, vehicle and other valuables.

The victim was able to escape the men and get inside the gas station, where she was able to call 911, Page said. The suspects were seen on surveillance video running across Highway 92.

She said the suspects were discovered at about 6:10 a.m. by police officers with the help of Walmart employees inside a Walmart store in Woodstock. They were taken into custody without incident.

Page said that the two men, 21-year-old Kerrik McCaslin of Atlanta and 26-year-old Brandon Kemp of Smyrna, were both charged with armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, entering auto, financial transaction card theft and theft by taking.

