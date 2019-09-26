WOODSTOCK, Ga. — What started as an anonymous tip into the Woodstock Police Department has evolved into the termination of one officer, as three others remain on administrative leave.

In a statement from Assistant Chief Kevin Culpepper, the department is still investigating the claims made in the tip, which the department described as "alleging illegal drug use" by a member of the department.

Culpepper refused to release further details regarding the investigation itself but confirmed that Officer M. Smart had been "relieved of duty and is no longer employed" by his department. The other three officers placed on leave have not been named.

"The Woodstock Police Department is committed to thoroughness and transparency in investigating allegations of employee misconduct," he wrote.

He added that the department will take "appropriate action" when warranted.

