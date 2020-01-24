WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Six men have been arrested and a warrant is out for a seventh individual after a three-day undercover online chat operation targeting child predators, Woodstock Police said.

The department said at least five of the men were arrested as they arrived at a location where they believed they were meeting with a girl under the age of 16.

A sixth man was arrested for his involvement in online chats with what he believed was a girl under the age of 16, and a seventh man wanted on the same offense has not yet been arrested.

RELATED: 24 indicted in massive child sex sting 'Operation Interception'

Woodstock Police said they conducted the sting with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force last week.

It resulted in the arrests of:

Jason Bryan Major, 33, of Dawsonville

Robert Jones, 37, of Atlanta

Garrett Hick, 21, of Atlanta

Bryan Gomez, 24, of Canton

Mark Shin, 38, of Newnan

Woodstock Police Department

All five of those men have been charged with child exploitation, criminal attempt of child molestation, criminal attempt of sodomy and criminal attempt of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

The sixth man arrested is 63-year-old David Nelson of Gadsden, Ala. He was charged with computer/electronic pornography for child exploitation and criminal attempt to commit child molestation.

The seventh person has not been identified.

The department advises the public to report cases of possible child sexual exploitation to the Cybertip Line, a national reporting system.

Reports may be made 24-hours per day, 7 days per week online at www.cybertipline.com or by calling 1-800-843-5678.

MORE HEADLINES

16 captured in Athens as operation seizes nearly $1M in illegal drugs, 43 guns

Another fire breaks out under I-85 in Atlanta

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old