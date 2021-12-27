Woodstock police initiate 'Operation Safe Ride' for New Year’s Eve

This will be the 11th year that Woodstock police has provided the service.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Woodstock Police Department is rolling out its "Operation Safe Ride" initiative for the 11th year in preparation for the city's New Year's Eve celebrations. For any party goers that end up having a little too much to drink, police are offering free rides home to make sure the roads remain safe.

Anyone looking to utilize the service will need to be within the incorporated limits of Woodstock and must live within a distance of the city that police consider "reasonable," Woodstock police said in a social media post.

Neese Towing will also be partnering with Woodstock police to offer free towing during the initiative.



“The main reason for this operation is to ensure that residents can celebrate the holiday, but not endanger the lives of others by driving impaired” Captain Mark Hand, Field Operations Division Commander, said. “The officers enjoy interacting with all of the residents and meeting new people. It is a way for us to get out in the community while making the streets of Woodstock safer."

Once New Year's Eve arrives, Woodstock residents can make arrangements to use the service by calling 404-740-4502. "Operation Safe Ride" begins at 10 p.m. New Year's Eve and will conclude at 2 a.m.



