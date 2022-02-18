Woodward Academy enters 'soft lockdown' following off-campus incident

Upper and middle school students have been asked to remain in their buildings until it has been deemed safe to leave campus.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Woodward Academy has entered a soft lockdown following an off-campus incident. School officials are waiting for it to be deemed safe for students to leave the campus.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office confirmed to 11Alive that there is a possible barricaded gunman located in the area of Cambridge Avenue in College Park, not far from the school's campus.

"Deputies were attempting to serve a Temporary Protective Order when the subject retreated into the home," the sheriff's office said.

According to communications sent by the school to parents, middle and upper school students as well as faculty members are in a precautionary "soft lockdown" following an off-campus incident. Everyone on campus has been asked to remain in their buildings until it has been deemed safe.

"In an effort to keep our entire community safe and secure, we ask that you do not come to Middle School or Upper School campus until we have been released from the soft lock down. Please monitor your text messages and email for updates," a spokesperson said in a statement to families.

The academy's primary, lower and Woodward North operations are continuing as usual, however.