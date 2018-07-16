LaGRANGE, Ga. -- A woman is recovering after police said she was stabbed and cut by her own sister.

The alleged attack happened around 11 p.m. in LaGrange, Georgia. Police said Naomi McKee became involved in an argument with her sister Victoria McKee. That argument, though, soon escalated with Victoria allegedly grabbing a glass container and stabbing Naomi multiple times across the body.

Naomi received what police described as "severe lacerations" to her face and back before police arrived. She was taken to Well Star Hospital for treatment. Victoria was taken to jail on an aggravated assault charge.

Police haven't released exactly what argument led up to the stabbing but are asking anyone with background on the incident to contact Detective Ligon with the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2621 or Lt. Dale Strickland at 706-883-2652.

Tipsters can also provide information at 706-812-1000.

