DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities believe a north Georgia inmate who was on work release has a fairly specific destination - and could be in the company of someone else.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office said Jeremy Pruitt-Akins didn't return to the Dawson County Detention Center at the end of his shift on Saturday afternoon. Now, they're trying to catch up to his trail.

And that trail could lead them to Colorado - or at least a bus station in Atlanta or Gainesville heading there. Investigators believe he plans to go west and could be traveling with 27-year-old Lea Marie Nichole Propst. Propst is described as a white female who is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 107 pounds.

While she faces no charges, Pruitt-Akins faces an active escape warrant. He's described as a white male who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on him is asked to call the Dawson County Sheriff's Office at 706-344-3636.

