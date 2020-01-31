Law enforcement officers were able to thwart what could have been a violent workplace attack.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they arrested 24-year-old Michael C. Hudgins on Jan. 28. Hudgins worked at the Continental Tire at the Aldora Mill.

GBI said their agents were requested to assist the Lamar County Sheriff's Office after Hudgins allegedly made comments to another Continental Tire employee bringing an AK-47 rifle to work and “shooting up the place”.

Authorities also said Hudgins told the co-worker not to come in on Feb. 1 because that was the day he would carry out his assault.

On Tuesday, authorities went to Hudgins' home on Freeman Road in Barnesville and said they found seven firearms in his bedroom.

The GBI said Hudgins was on first-offender probation from a previous arrest and was not permitted to have the guns due to his probation conditions.

Law enforcement officers also found meth and marijuana in an outbuilding on the property.

Authorities charged Hudgins with terroristic threats and acts, theft by receiving a stolen firearm, seven counts of possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Another man, 41-year-old Troy Guy Peacock was arrested at the home for a probation violation warrant.

OTHER HEADLINES

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Breathtaking mural on Filipino basketball court honors Kobe Bryant, Gianna

She beat a child to death for taking a cupcake. She pleaded guilty and will spend life behind bars.

Shaq buys fan laptop in Best Buy after touching interaction