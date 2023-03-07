Atlanta college student in Mississippi accused of raping classmates, previously charged in Fulton County

Xavier Yarbough, of Atlanta, was charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery in Fulton County back in 2019.

ATLANTA — A college student from Atlanta is facing new rape charges -- marking the fourth time he's been accused of similar crimes.

Xavier Antwon Yarbough is now facing two counts of statutory rape in Jackson, Miss., where he attends university. He's been accused of similar crimes over the last four years, making him an alleged serial rapist by the Federal Bureau of Investigation standards.

The 22-year-old was recently arrested after law enforcement said he raped two of his classmates, according to reporting from NBC affiliate WLBT. Jackson Police confirm the crimes took place on Robinson Street on Feb. 14 and Feb. 26. He was arrested on Mar. 3.

Investigators believe the Jackson State University student "used drugs to keep his victims from resisting," WLBT reports.

Yarbough, who is originally from Atlanta, was charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery in Fulton County in 2019. Court documents show he was indicted in May 2022 and failed to show up for court in January 2023. A Fulton County judge ordered a hold.

Jackson Police told WLBT that other victims may come forward, possibly making him a serial rapist.

Currently, Yarbough is being held in Mississippi on a $1 million bond, WLBT reports.