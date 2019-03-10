ATLANTA — Rapper Yella Beezy took to social media to clear up what he described as false rumors that he had been involved in a shootout during an Atlanta music video shoot on Tuesday.

The Dallas, Texas-based rapper shared a 41-second clip where he put to rest claims that he was in any way tied to the incident which sent at least one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.

"I wasn't in no shootout, my security wasn't in no shootout - that wasn't even my scene," Beezy said. "That's Euro [Gotit's] video, that was the scene that they were shooting earlier. I was nowhere near around that s***."

While he denies involvement in the incident, Atlanta Police did confirm that there was a shooting during an apparent music video around 7 p.m. that day.

Police said they were heading to 1952 Lois Place in Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood when they spotted a blue pickup truck heading east on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway at high speed. Police caught up with the truck at the intersection of Marietta and Baker streets and the vehicle eventually arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital with an injured person.

According to an incident report, police later learned the victim inside the truck claimed to be a security guard for an unnamed music artist who was filming in the area at the time. The victim said he was approached by a man in all black who said "this is my hood" and demanded payment for having the video shot on the road. The victim said he told his client they should leave.

At some point during the confrontation, the victim said the man in all black pulled a gun. So the security guard said he responded by pulling out his own firearm and opened fire on the suspect - but the gun jammed.

While the victim's gun was jammed, another man allegedly came out of the bushes nearby with what was described as an "AR-15 pistol." The security guard was ultimately shot in the cheek of his face and rushed to the hospital. It was on that trip that police caught up with them and eventually got the opportunity to question the security guard and the people who took him to Grady.

Police detained two people in a house near the shooting scene and a search warrant uncovered two firearms in plain view.

In the hours that followed the shooting, social media accounts began to surface that the incident involved Yella Beezy and his security. However, he completely denied that during his short message.

"Ain't nobody out here shooting at me, so please stop that lame-a** s***," he said.

He said his "scene" wasn't until later in the night when he got to Atlanta.

"What happened? I don't know. From what I understood somebody - junky and security got into it," he said adding a message of "prayers up" to the security guard that got shot.

Involved or not, the shooting in Atlanta may be stirring up some unpleasant memories for the rapper who just was shot three times along the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Texas last October. Police eventually found the wounded rapper around 3:30 a.m. and got him to an area hospital.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Marietta couple shares warning on toxic algae after dog dies less than an hour after visit to Lake Allatoona

He had 76 bullet wounds from police guns. The DA is asking why