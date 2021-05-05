Rapper YFN Lucci returns to jail following racketeering indictment

ATLANTA — A well-known Atlanta rapper has turned himself into jail after being indicted for racketeering.
YFN Lucci was one of a dozen indicted for racketeering. The group's charges are all related to Bloods gang activity that spans more than a decade.
Lucci turned himself in on May 10 according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.
The rapper, also known as Rayshawn Bennett, was out on $500,000 bond in connection with the shooting death of a man in Southwest Atlanta in December.
The new racketeering indictment goes back to 2010, though Bennett's activity isn't named until February of 2020 - around the time when a music video for "Shine On" was created.
Authorities said the video "includes lyrics promoting criminal gang activity" and displays "common Blood gang identifiers including hand signs, language, clothing, and colors."
The group and Bennett are also said to have developed a connection with the 13th Ave./Bloodhounds gang out of Miami.