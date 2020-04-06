Shots fired during YFN Lucci's video shoot, police say

According to police, one of the bullets grazed a 15-year-old's thumb.

ATLANTA — A shooting broke out during rapper YFN Lucci's music video shoot overnight in southeast Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

It happened on Martin Street around 11:15 p.m. Witnesses told police there were three shooters.

According to police no one was seriously injured, but one of the bullets did graze a 15-year-old's thumb.

YFN Lucci's Bentley was also struck during the shooting, police confirmed. The car was left at the scene, but the rapper was gone when police arrived.

Authorities said it is unclear if the three shooters were shooting at each other or if all three were shooting at the group shooting the music video.

Police have found at least 21 shell casings so far.