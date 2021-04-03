Two men arrested after man found shot dead in SW Atlanta home

According to Atlanta police, Yohance Adams was found shot dead in his West Marietta Street home on Dec. 28.

ATLANTA — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 23-year-old Atlanta man.

According to Atlanta police, Yohance Adams was found shot dead in his West Marietta Street home on Dec. 28. Police went to Adams' home to do a welfare check after family members expressed concern.

Sharod Washington, age 20, and Joshua Martin, age 19, were identified as suspects in the case after a thorough investigation. Now, they face multiple charges including Felony Murder, Home Invasion, and Burglary.

Washington was arrested on Feb. 18 and Martin turned himself in at Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters on Feb. 28.