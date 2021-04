5 killed, another hurt in York County mass shooting

Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife and their 2 grandkids, ages 9 and 5, were among 5 people killed at the family's home Wednesday. A suspect is accounted for.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A prominent emergency room doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren were among five people killed in a York County, South Carolina, mass shooting Wednesday afternoon, the York County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Thursday.

The York County Sheriff's Office said a suspect in the case is accounted for but no further details have been given as to the motive for the shooting or the suspect's relationship with the victims. It's unclear if the suspect is in custody but the sheriff's office said there is "no active threat to the community."

"The person we believe is responsible, we have found the person we believe is responsible," Trent Faris, public information officer for the York County Sheriff's Office, said. "We are with them at this time. That's all I can say about that suspect."

Around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the 4400 block of Marshall Road after receiving reports that multiple people had been shot.

Inside the home, deputies found 70-year-old Dr. Robert Lesslie and his wife, 69-year-old Barbara Lesslie, both with apparent gunshot wounds. Their grandchildren, ages 9 and 5, were also shot. A fifth person, identified as 38-year-old James Lewis, who was working at the home at the time, was shot. All five died from gunshot wounds, the coroner said.

A sixth person is being treated for serious injuries. Their identity was not immediately released.

"I've lived in Rock Hill my entire life and Dr. Lesslie was my doctor growing up," Faris said. "This is hard on me. Dr. Lesslie has been one of the people that everybody knows. He started at Riverview Medical Center in Rock Hill and has been a staple in Rock Hill for years."

Law enforcement is now executing a search warrant at his home. The Rock Hill Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are assisting.

Deputies say they are currently serving a search warrant at the home of the suspect who also lives on Marshall Rd.@rockhillpd & SLED are involved in this investigation too. — Briana Harper (@BriHarperTV) April 8, 2021

At this time, the details leading up to the incident remain under investigation. All five deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Wednesday evening, the sheriff's office urged nearby residents to stay inside and lock their doors, saying at the time the suspect was considered possibly armed and dangerous.

Officials spent hours searching this neighborhood in the rural, southern suburbs of Rock Hill, Sourth Carolina, which is about a 30-minute drive from Charlotte, North Carolina, and an hours drive from Columbia, South Carolina,

Law enforcement searched for the suspect using helicopters and drones.

Little was known publicly about the suspect. During the manhunt, law enforcement had released a limited description of the suspect. His name and identity are not yet known publicly.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office.