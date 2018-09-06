ATLANTA -- Atlanta police officers responded shortly after midnight Saturday morning to reports of a person shot in the 1000 block of McDaniel Street in southwest Atlanta.

When they arrived, they found a male victim lying next to a Saturn VUE with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim told officers he was on Mary Street near a park when he was approached by an unknown male who asked him for directions.

The victim said the male then told him, "You don't belong around here," and shot him.

A man was shot and wounded on McDaniel Street in southwest Atlanta early Saturday morning. Atlanta Police are investigating.

Investigators said the victim could not provide a detailed description of the gunman.

Grady EMS crews transported the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen, groin and buttocks.

At Grady, the victim was immediately taken into surgery. On Saturday afternoon, he was reported to be in critical but stable condition.

